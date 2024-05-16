Insider Buying: Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Director Acquires 100 Shares of Stock

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director Robert Berthold Espey acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$239.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,969.00.
BYD traded down C$3.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$235.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,764. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$228.56 and a 12 month high of C$324.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$279.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$278.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 6.5265983 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. National Bankshares raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$310.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$304.15.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
