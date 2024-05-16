Insider Buying: Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Director Acquires 100 Shares of Stock

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director Robert Berthold Espey acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$239.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,969.00.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

BYD traded down C$3.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$235.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,764. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$228.56 and a 12 month high of C$324.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$279.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$278.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 6.5265983 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. National Bankshares raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$310.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$304.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Group Services

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.