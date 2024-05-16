Insider Buying: Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Acquires £17,641 in Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) insider Justin Dowley purchased 2,950 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 598 ($7.51) per share, for a total transaction of £17,641 ($22,156.49).

Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 614.60 ($7.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30,060.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 634.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 588.96. Melrose Industries PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 445.40 ($5.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 681.20 ($8.56).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.04) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

