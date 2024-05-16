Insider Selling: Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI) Insider Sells 2,562,333 Shares of Stock

Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI – Get Free Report) insider Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 2,562,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$6,252,092.52.
Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 22nd, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 343,773 shares of Africa Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$814,742.01.
- On Friday, April 19th, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 296,800 shares of Africa Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total transaction of C$714,189.84.
Africa Oil Price Performance
Africa Oil Corp has a one year low of C$9.85 and a one year high of C$30.70.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Africa Oil
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.