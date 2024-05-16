Insider Selling: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Director Sells $19,292,422.50 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $135,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CompoSecure Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $523.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $99.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CompoSecure by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $1,424,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 87.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246,094 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CompoSecure

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.