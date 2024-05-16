Insider Selling: Edison International (NYSE:EIX) CEO Sells 58,099 Shares of Stock

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J Andrew Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.51.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Edison International by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 47,784 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after buying an additional 580,117 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $11,734,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

