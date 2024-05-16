Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $602,869.20 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Solar Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $191.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $224.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.72 and its 200-day moving average is $160.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Solar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.