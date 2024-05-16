Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $602,869.20 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
First Solar Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $191.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $224.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.72 and its 200-day moving average is $160.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Solar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
