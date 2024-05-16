Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Insider Sells $830,400.00 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
LGND opened at $85.77 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.
View Our Latest Research Report on LGND
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ligand Pharmaceuticals
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.