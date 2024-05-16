Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Insider Sells $830,400.00 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LGND opened at $85.77 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $14,367,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,097,000 after purchasing an additional 191,870 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 325,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,655,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 490,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 62,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

