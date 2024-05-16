Insider Selling: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,857,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,314,614.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE L traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $77.20. 636,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $55.94 and a 1-year high of $78.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

