Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells 142,000 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total value of $64,857,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,222,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,491,836,955.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total value of $64,500,450.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total value of $64,832,940.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total value of $65,794,260.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.04, for a total value of $51,624,640.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total value of $52,732,980.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total value of $49,863,140.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00.

MA traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $459.69. 1,565,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,334. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

