Insider Selling: SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Sells $1,800,000.00 in Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) Director Williams H. Bartels sold 1,000,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,709,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,477,706.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SPAR Group Trading Up 1.1 %

SGRP stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

