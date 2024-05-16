Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Sells 15,580 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $516,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,524,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,543,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $58,143.68.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $188,388.07.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $355,657.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund L.P. Forager sold 50,208 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $1,448,500.80.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $311,902.48.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Willdan Group stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $442.24 million, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter worth about $1,183,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 374,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

