Insider Selling: WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells 21,904 Shares of Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Maree Isaacs sold 21,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$94.88 ($62.83), for a total value of A$2,078,251.52 ($1,376,325.51).

Maree Isaacs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Maree Isaacs sold 18,519 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$89.79 ($59.46), for a total transaction of A$1,662,821.01 ($1,101,205.97).

On Thursday, April 18th, Maree Isaacs sold 18,460 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$89.28 ($59.13), for a total transaction of A$1,648,108.80 ($1,091,462.78).

WiseTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

About WiseTech Global

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

