Insider Selling: WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells 21,904 Shares of Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Maree Isaacs sold 21,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$94.88 ($62.83), for a total value of A$2,078,251.52 ($1,376,325.51).
Maree Isaacs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Maree Isaacs sold 18,519 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$89.79 ($59.46), for a total transaction of A$1,662,821.01 ($1,101,205.97).
- On Thursday, April 18th, Maree Isaacs sold 18,460 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$89.28 ($59.13), for a total transaction of A$1,648,108.80 ($1,091,462.78).
WiseTech Global Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.
WiseTech Global Increases Dividend
About WiseTech Global
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WiseTech Global
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.