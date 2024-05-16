Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $137.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITGR. CL King began coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Integer stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.00. 253,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average is $103.36. Integer has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $123.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Integer news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total value of $565,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,006.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,812 shares of company stock valued at $771,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Integer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Integer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Integer by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

