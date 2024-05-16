Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Intrusion Trading Down 7.4 %

INTZ stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,768. The company has a market cap of $3.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intrusion will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Scott acquired 585,748 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $995,771.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 638,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

