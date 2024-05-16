Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $16.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

IVZ stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

