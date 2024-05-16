Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 37.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.5% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 220.6% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $451.98. 33,894,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,360,578. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $327.04 and a twelve month high of $454.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.19 and a 200-day moving average of $417.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

