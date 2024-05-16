IOTA Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $691.76 million and approximately $13.21 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001980 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,267,780,757 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

