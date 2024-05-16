iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) is M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

M Financial Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF comprises about 2.6% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. M Financial Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

WOOD stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.15. 6,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,350. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

