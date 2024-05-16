iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.38

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.38 and last traded at $101.30, with a volume of 26484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.03.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,438,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,995,000 after acquiring an additional 273,658 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,167.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 270,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 249,424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 150,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 171,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 104,736 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

