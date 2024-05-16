iShares Silver Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 442,960 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average volume of 297,165 call options.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

SLV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.11. 17,249,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,241,732. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

