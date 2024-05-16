Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.37.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.23. 1,105,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,514. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

