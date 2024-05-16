Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Holdings Boosted by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,636 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group makes up approximately 1.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.87% of Janus Henderson Group worth $43,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,053. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JHG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

View Our Latest Report on Janus Henderson Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.