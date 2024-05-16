JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Update

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,120,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 27,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

JD.com Stock Up 2.3 %

JD traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.38. 20,741,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,138,540. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.com by 146.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 812.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in JD.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

