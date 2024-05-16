JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.33.

JD opened at $33.62 on Monday. JD.com has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

