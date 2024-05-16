Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $75.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.

RMBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $59.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.18. Rambus has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $487,304.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,492 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,283 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Rambus by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

