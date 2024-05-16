Jeffrey Jacobowitz Sells 53,812 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 53,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $3,333,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,585,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,234,238.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,166 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $6,565,305.44.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,093 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $6,615,959.48.

On Monday, May 6th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $8,401,402.72.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:DFIN opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 19.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $832,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

