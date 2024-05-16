JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $39.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atlanticus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATLC

Atlanticus Price Performance

ATLC stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. Atlanticus has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $375.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $309.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.68 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III bought 263,432 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlanticus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.