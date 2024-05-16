Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 19,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,963% compared to the average daily volume of 931 call options.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.49. 3,994,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,618,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 965,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $697,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,129,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $198,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

