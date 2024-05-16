JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 144.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 497,089.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,138 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 18.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,590,000 after acquiring an additional 273,875 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth about $4,512,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,466,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Price Performance

YY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.11. 409,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,910. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.51 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JOYY

JOYY Company Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.