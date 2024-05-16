JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to Underweight

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UAA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of UAA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,538,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,163. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,247,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,665,000 after buying an additional 173,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,893,000 after buying an additional 1,636,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after buying an additional 203,666 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after buying an additional 831,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,741,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

