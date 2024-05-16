JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.17 and last traded at $54.17. 625,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,691,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.09.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

