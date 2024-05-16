JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.17 and last traded at $54.17. 625,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,691,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

