JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.17 and last traded at $54.17. 625,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,691,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.09.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
