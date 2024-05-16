Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Kaman Stock Performance

Shares of KAMN opened at $45.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.18. Kaman has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Kaman had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

Institutional Trading of Kaman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kaman by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,427,000 after buying an additional 138,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 28.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,186,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,438,000 after purchasing an additional 259,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Featured Stories

