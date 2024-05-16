Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE KNSL traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $383.70. 126,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $456.53 and a 200-day moving average of $411.42. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $297.33 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,778 shares of company stock worth $4,532,422 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

