Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s Stock Up 2.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

KIRK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 60,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,717. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.27.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Stories

