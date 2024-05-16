KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $91.00 Average PT from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.50.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $107.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $107.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

