Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Philips from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.9154 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,553,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,008 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,544,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,033,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after buying an additional 476,907 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,285,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,001,000 after buying an additional 421,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 434,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 353,096 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

