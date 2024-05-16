Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $950.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $957.95.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $947.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $936.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $835.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $549.29 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 29.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Busey Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

