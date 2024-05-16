Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LARK

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.39%.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.