Lattice Semiconductor’s (LSCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $84.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.09.

LSCC opened at $72.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.69. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,391 shares of company stock worth $3,270,775 over the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

