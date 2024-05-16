Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Acquires 857 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.3% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $44,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $477,765,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,159,000 after buying an additional 4,098,577 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $223,596,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 53.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,015,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,505,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cfra increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,325,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,242,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.33. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.98.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

