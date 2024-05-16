Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 4,959 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 231.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,447,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.5 %

Intel Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $32.04. 47,209,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,236,426. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.