Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys 96 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $50,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.66. 2,566,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,896. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.98 and its 200-day moving average is $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

