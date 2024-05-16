Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,235 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,037,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after purchasing an additional 667,695 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,045 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $268,549,000 after buying an additional 102,977 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,742,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $326,165,000 after buying an additional 328,931 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,574,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $294,856,000 after buying an additional 102,132 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AXP traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,590. The company has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $243.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.81.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.