Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $110,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,094,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,284,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

