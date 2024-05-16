Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,599 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $40,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $39.24. 32,356,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,666,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

