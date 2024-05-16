Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 800 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 47.5% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,875,000 after purchasing an additional 804,634 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 821,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $166,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.68. 3,538,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,245. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $1,163,106.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,057,970.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $1,163,106.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $32,057,970.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 618,393 shares of company stock worth $179,935,154. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

