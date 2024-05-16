Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGI. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 161,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $822,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 53,210 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 51,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $276,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

LGI remained flat at $16.45 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,531. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

