Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Gap Up to $17.57

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.57, but opened at $18.00. Liberty Global shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 374,782 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LBTYK. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $2,185,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after buying an additional 102,038 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,620,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,120,000 after buying an additional 164,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

