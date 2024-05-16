LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LITB opened at $0.75 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.90.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

