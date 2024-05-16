LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given New $1.25 Price Target at Craig Hallum

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.38.

Get LivePerson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPSN

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. 3,978,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,377. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 56.82% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LivePerson

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at $374,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 73,662 shares of company stock worth $40,411 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 66,215 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 77.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,737,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,945 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LivePerson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.